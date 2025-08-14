Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer, Marico Limited
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Topic: From FMCG to FM-Digi: How the FMCG Sector is Re-Imagining Growth with Data, AI & Digital Innovation
Key Highlights:
[1] The rise of Q-commerce platforms/in-house labels is transforming how consumers shop for FMCG products, necessitating a digital presence for brands
[2] FMCG companies are adopting omnichannel strategies to provide customers with a unified shopping experience across all channels
[3] From analyzing trends to developing new products—AI drives smarter innovation
[4] AI plays a key role in examining consumer trends, allowing for an understanding of individual customer preferences
[5] FMCG companies have leveraged data to streamline their operations, improving efficiency and reducing costs
[6] Harnessing data and digital innovation is essential for driving sustainable growth and adapting to market changes