In this video:

Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer, Marico Limited

Topic: From FMCG to FM-Digi: How the FMCG Sector is Re-Imagining Growth with Data, AI & Digital Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] The rise of Q-commerce platforms/in-house labels is transforming how consumers shop for FMCG products, necessitating a digital presence for brands

[2] FMCG companies are adopting omnichannel strategies to provide customers with a unified shopping experience across all channels

[3] From analyzing trends to developing new products—AI drives smarter innovation

[4] AI plays a key role in examining consumer trends, allowing for an understanding of individual customer preferences

[5] FMCG companies have leveraged data to streamline their operations, improving efficiency and reducing costs

[6] Harnessing data and digital innovation is essential for driving sustainable growth and adapting to market changes