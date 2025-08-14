In this video:

Fireside Chat: Ambarish Kumar Singh, CISO, Godrej Enterprises Group

Topic: Navigating the Compliance and Intelligent Threats Era – Building Resilient and Compliant Cybersecurity Frameworks

Moderator: Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Key Highlights:

[1] We see stronger collaboration between CISOs and business leaders; while CISOs are learning to communicate business impact, boards are increasingly engaged and aware of cybersecurity as a critical organisational risk.

[2] We focus not only on securing budgets but also on spending wisely; security investments must show value and accountability, just like insurance, where impact is visible only when something goes wrong.

[3] We are witnessing faster-than-expected adoption of AI by employees; our responsibility is to build proper processes, controls and awareness before use cases evolve beyond our visibility.

[4] We have taken a phased approach to privacy readiness; we began with enterprise-wide awareness, mapped the complete landscape of personal data across functions, and are now evaluating robust platforms for data governance and compliance.

[5] We must prepare for a future where innovation drives cybersecurity maturity; convergence of privacy, AI and predictive defence will define new security models that are both agile and resilient.