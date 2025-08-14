Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Chitti Babu, Group Chief Information Officer, Aurobindo Pharma

Chitti Babu, Group Chief Information Officer, Aurobindo Pharma

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 8

In this video:
Chitti Babu, Group Chief Information Officer, Aurobindo Pharma

Topic: Transformational Journey of Aurobindo Pharma

Key Highlights:
[1] We are driving our digital transformation to support rapid global growth; MES, electronic batch records and smart factory systems are helping us meet compliance while improving speed and visibility across operations.

[2] We do not rely on third-party models; we have brought generative AI in-house, trained it on our own data and are building ERP-integrated chatbots without allowing anything to leave our firewall.

[3] We take AI adoption seriously; no tool is rolled out unless it has been tested and stable for at least six months. We are not rushing anything, especially in a regulated industry like pharmaceuticals.

[4] We are digitising everything from our quality labs to transport management; we are replacing paper with real-time dashboards, SCADA integration and cloud systems to build resilience across the value chain.

[5] AI can assist but it will not replace people; it lacks emotional intelligence and real-world experience. Our teams still make the critical decisions, particularly when patient safety is at stake.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image