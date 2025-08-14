Chitti Babu, Group Chief Information Officer, Aurobindo Pharma
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Chitti Babu, Group Chief Information Officer, Aurobindo Pharma
Topic: Transformational Journey of Aurobindo Pharma
Key Highlights:
[1] We are driving our digital transformation to support rapid global growth; MES, electronic batch records and smart factory systems are helping us meet compliance while improving speed and visibility across operations.
[2] We do not rely on third-party models; we have brought generative AI in-house, trained it on our own data and are building ERP-integrated chatbots without allowing anything to leave our firewall.
[3] We take AI adoption seriously; no tool is rolled out unless it has been tested and stable for at least six months. We are not rushing anything, especially in a regulated industry like pharmaceuticals.
[4] We are digitising everything from our quality labs to transport management; we are replacing paper with real-time dashboards, SCADA integration and cloud systems to build resilience across the value chain.
[5] AI can assist but it will not replace people; it lacks emotional intelligence and real-world experience. Our teams still make the critical decisions, particularly when patient safety is at stake.