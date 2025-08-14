Panel Discussion: How CISO’s are Handling Burnout Crisis & Proactively Addressing Workforce Fatigue
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
Panellists in this video:
+ Kapil Madaan, CISO & DPO, Max Healthcare
+ Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & DPO, JK Lakshmi Cement
+ Avinash Tiwari, CISO, Pidilite Industries Limited
+ Kumar Ravi, Global Chief Security and Resilience Officer, TMF Group
+ Akanksha Garg, DPO & Head Digital Products PMO, HDFC Securities
+ Dr Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Dr Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group:
+ With 53% of CISOs reporting burnout, it’s clear that cybersecurity leadership demands not only resilience but genuine support amid an ever-evolving threat landscape.
[2] Kapil Madaan, CISO & DPO, Max Healthcare:
+ Cybersecurity and privacy are acknowledged challenges without a one-size-fits-all solution, and unseen burnout often comes from relentless attacks demanding sleepless nights.
[3] Baidyanath Kumar, CISO & DPO, JK Lakshmi Cement:
+ Burnout in cybersecurity stems not only from rising threats but also from fragmented tools, poor integration, and the constant need to anticipate evolving unknown risks.
[4] Avinash Tiwari, CISO, Pidilite Industries Limited:
+ When CISOs are excluded from critical frameworks, they bear the brunt of incidents like phishing attacks that cause severe burnout, making automation important but human insight indispensable.
[5] Kumar Ravi, Global Chief Security and Resilience Officer, TMF Group:
+ In cybersecurity, resilience is second nature as professionals constantly switch between strategy and crisis to keep businesses running 24/7.
[6] Akanksha Garg, DPO & Head Digital Products PMO, HDFC Securities:
+ Cyber burnout is brutal because one incident can wipe out months of effort, requiring sleepless recovery while the business remains continuously operational.