Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP Link India
Topic: TP-Link Story – Leaping into Enterprise Solutions for Business Networking
Key Highlights:
[1] Discover how controller-based networking is revolutionizing wireless infrastructure with integrated security and VLAN segmentation.
[2] From high-density access points to fiber-enabled devices—seamless connectivity for modern enterprises is here.
[3] Learn how unified controllers can dynamically allocate VLANs for multi-tenant environments like co-working spaces.
[4] TP-Link’s scalable solutions now support switching up to 100G, enabling edge-to-core enterprise transformation.
[5] With Omada’s unified dashboard, manage wireless, switching, surveillance, and gateway functions on a single platform.
[6] TP-Link’s enterprise networking suite is redefining value-driven digital infrastructure with secure, scalable, and unified network management—from access points to SD-WAN-enabled gateways