Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP Link India

Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP Link India

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5

In this video:
Sumith Satheesan, Head – Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP Link India

Topic: TP-Link Story – Leaping into Enterprise Solutions for Business Networking

Key Highlights:
[1] Discover how controller-based networking is revolutionizing wireless infrastructure with integrated security and VLAN segmentation.

[2] From high-density access points to fiber-enabled devices—seamless connectivity for modern enterprises is here.

[3] Learn how unified controllers can dynamically allocate VLANs for multi-tenant environments like co-working spaces.

[4] TP-Link’s scalable solutions now support switching up to 100G, enabling edge-to-core enterprise transformation.

[5] With Omada’s unified dashboard, manage wireless, switching, surveillance, and gateway functions on a single platform.

[6] TP-Link’s enterprise networking suite is redefining value-driven digital infrastructure with secure, scalable, and unified network management—from access points to SD-WAN-enabled gateways

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image