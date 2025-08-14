Panel Discussion: Women Tech Leaders Driving Digital Reinvention

Panellists in this video:

+ Jijy Oommen, CTO, Aavas Financiers Ltd

+ Priya Dar, Chief Information Officer, Valvoline Cummins India

+ Jyothirlatha B, Chief Technology Officer, Godrej Capital

+ Mehjabeen Taj Aalam, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Raychem RPG

+ Namrita Mahindro, Former Chief Digital & Information Officer, Aditya Birla Chemicals

+ Ruma Kishore, Director – Global Digital Transformation Customer Experience, Unilever

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Ruma Kishore, Director, Global Digital Transformation & Customer Experience, Unilever:

+ Digital transformation is 80% about people and only 20% about technology. If you don’t bring people along with you, the technology can feel like a threat rather than a solution.

[2] Namrita Mahindro, Former CDIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals:

+ We have moved from treating sustainability as a compliance checkbox to making it a competitive advantage that is embedded into platforms, partner scoring, and operational strategy.

[3] Jyothirlatha B, CTO, Godrej Capital:

+ We must design digital journeys that cater to both tech-savvy users and those new to digital finance such as MSME borrowers in Tier 2 and 3 towns.

[4] Mehjabeen Taj Aalam, CDIO, Raychem RPG:

+ We built a central sustainability platform integrating Scope 3 emissions, ensuring sustainability becomes a strategic lever and not just a reporting exercise.

[5] Priya Dar, CIO, Valvoline Cummins India:

+ Every town hall begins with sustainability. From plastic recovery to linking employee incentives with safety, we are embedding responsibility into our DNA. The ‘aha’ moment came when we shifted from pushing technology to solving real customer problems and designing with empathy changed everything.

[6] Jijy Oommen, CTO, Aavas Financiers Ltd:

+ With nearly 70% of India’s population in rural areas, inclusive growth must be enabled through responsible technology. We are transforming without disruption while ensuring credit decisions are fast, fair, and backed by real-time analytics.