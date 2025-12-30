Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Rohit Yadav, Principal Solution Architect, Qlik

Rohit Yadav, Principal Solution Architect, Qlik

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 12th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Technology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 7

In this video:
Rohit Yadav, Principal Solution Architect, Qlik

Topic: AI Done Right: From Hype to RoI

Key Highlights:
[1] Qlik helps enterprises achieve real AI ROI by integrating AI directly into data movement, quality, and analytics workflows.

[2] Qlik’s strong data governance and trust frameworks ensure high-quality, reliable data making AI outputs accurate, explainable, and enterprise-ready.

[3] Qlik enables fast, trusted, end-to-end data pipelines with integrated AI agents for preparation, quality, analytics, and action.

[4] Upcoming Qlik Agentic AI Framework (2026) will introduce AI agents that manage data, insights, and integration with enterprise LLMs.

[5] Elevate your AI with Qlik MCP Server to get insights and analytics right through your preferred AI assistants and chatbots.

[6] AI succeeds only when organizations pair strong data foundations with gradual, diversified adoption, turning reliable data into reliable outcomes.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.