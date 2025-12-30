Rohit Yadav, Principal Solution Architect, Qlik
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 12th December 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Rohit Yadav, Principal Solution Architect, Qlik
Topic: AI Done Right: From Hype to RoI
Key Highlights:
[1] Qlik helps enterprises achieve real AI ROI by integrating AI directly into data movement, quality, and analytics workflows.
[2] Qlik’s strong data governance and trust frameworks ensure high-quality, reliable data making AI outputs accurate, explainable, and enterprise-ready.
[3] Qlik enables fast, trusted, end-to-end data pipelines with integrated AI agents for preparation, quality, analytics, and action.
[4] Upcoming Qlik Agentic AI Framework (2026) will introduce AI agents that manage data, insights, and integration with enterprise LLMs.
[5] Elevate your AI with Qlik MCP Server to get insights and analytics right through your preferred AI assistants and chatbots.
[6] AI succeeds only when organizations pair strong data foundations with gradual, diversified adoption, turning reliable data into reliable outcomes.