Simranjeet Singh, Solutions Engineer, HashiCorp, an IBM Company

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 12th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Topic: Do cloud right

Key Highlights:
[1] Cloud adoption is everywhere today, but the real challenge is closing the security gaps that still expose even well-run enterprises.

[2] To do Cloud right, infrastructure and security must advance in step with application development rather than follow behind it.

[3] Automated and streamlined workflows are essential because they cut human error and embed security directly into everyday operations.

[4] A unified approach to managing infrastructure and security lifecycles is now critical for handling microservices, AI workloads, and modern digital complexity.

[5] Centralising secrets and security management not only reduces security incidents but also delivers a substantial and proven return on investment.

