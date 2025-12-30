Simranjeet Singh, Solutions Engineer, HashiCorp, an IBM Company
Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 12th December 2025 | Hyderabad
In this video:
Topic: Do cloud right
Key Highlights:
[1] Cloud adoption is everywhere today, but the real challenge is closing the security gaps that still expose even well-run enterprises.
[2] To do Cloud right, infrastructure and security must advance in step with application development rather than follow behind it.
[3] Automated and streamlined workflows are essential because they cut human error and embed security directly into everyday operations.
[4] A unified approach to managing infrastructure and security lifecycles is now critical for handling microservices, AI workloads, and modern digital complexity.
[5] Centralising secrets and security management not only reduces security incidents but also delivers a substantial and proven return on investment.