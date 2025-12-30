Express Computer

Panel Discussion: CIO War Stories – What Complex Projects Teach About Leadership, Agility, and Resilience

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 12th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Panellists in this video:
+ Santhosh TG, Global Chief Digital Officer, Switch Mobility – EV Arm of Ashok Leyland
+ Sandeep Bansal, CIO, A-One Steels India Limited
+ A. R. Srinivasan, HEAD – Information Technology, SPIC Ltd & Greenstar Fertilizers
+ Piyush Prabhakar, Head of Data & Analytics and FP&A, Fossil Group
+ Gaurav Duggal, CTO, Jio Platforms
+ Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Santosh TG, Global Chief Digital Officer, Switch Mobility:
+ In projects where 1.5 terabytes of data stream from every vehicle, leadership must shift from being a captain to becoming a conductor who builds trust across every function.

[2] Sandeep Bansal, CIO, A-One Steels India Limited:
+ Success comes only when business leaders sit with IT to define requirements upfront, because a project fails not through technology but through unclear expectations.

[3] A. R. Srinivasan, Head IT, SPIC Ltd. & Greenstar Fertilisers:
+ Migrating legacy systems is never about technology alone; it is about stitching together diverse modules, resolving data inconsistencies, and ensuring a seamless, trusted user experience.

[4] Piyush Prabhakar, Head of Data & Analytics and FP&A, Fossil Group:
+ If you tackle the toughest data problem first and win trust in the system, the entire organisation begins to follow the new way of working.

[5] Gaurav Duggal, CTO, Jio Platforms:
+ Transforming a 300-million-user loyalty platform isn’t a technical hurdle but a challenge of aligning dozens of business teams to rethink processes that have remained untouched for 15 years.

[6] Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS:
+ Running hyperscale data centres demands using AI and automation to predict failures before they occur, because resilience at this scale cannot depend on human intuition alone.

