In this video:

Shankar Rao, CIO & CDO, Bosch India

Topic: A CIO’s Guide to AI Adoption: Strategy, Governance, and ROI

Key Highlights:

[1] AI strategy must be adaptive, enabling organisations to pivot as technology and market conditions evolve.

[2] Building AI fluency, change readiness, and a growth mindset across teams is essential for adoption.

[3] Security, compliance, and responsible AI must be embedded from the start to build trust and resilience.

[4] AI initiatives should be prioritised based on business impact, vulnerability, and growth potential.

[5] Cost-efficient AI deployment and continuous ROI tracking ensure investments deliver sustainable enterprise value.