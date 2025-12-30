Express Computer

Shankar Rao, CIO & CDO, Bosch India

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 1 | 12th December 2025 | Hyderabad

Topic: A CIO’s Guide to AI Adoption: Strategy, Governance, and ROI

Key Highlights:
[1] AI strategy must be adaptive, enabling organisations to pivot as technology and market conditions evolve.

[2] Building AI fluency, change readiness, and a growth mindset across teams is essential for adoption.

[3] Security, compliance, and responsible AI must be embedded from the start to build trust and resilience.

[4] AI initiatives should be prioritised based on business impact, vulnerability, and growth potential.

[5] Cost-efficient AI deployment and continuous ROI tracking ensure investments deliver sustainable enterprise value.

