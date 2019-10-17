Souvik Chaki, Business Head – India, Indus Net Technologies | TechSenate

How to do Digital Innovation in an Enterprise by Souvik Chaki, Business Head – India, Indusnet Technologies.

Key Highlights:

1. We need to ensure that core business and digital units grow at the same pace

2. Transformation of human resources is mandatory for digital transformation

3. Digital adoption, coupled with innovation, brings digital transformation

4. Innovations must be unique to each challenge

5. IndusInd Bank’s 60 percent business comes through the platform built by Indus Net Technologies

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]