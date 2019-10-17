Express Computer
Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Senate  »  Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer | TechSenate

Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer | TechSenate

Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
By Express Computer
0 5

Celebration of Success – 20 Years of Acer Journey by Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer

Key Highlights:
1. The West Bengal education sector has procured 36,000 Acer desktops.
2. Acer products range from 1inches to 100 inches.
3. There is a robust Acer installation base in Bangladesh
4. The company claims to be the largest gaming PC producer.
5. Acer has transformed from a hardware to a solutions company


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.