Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer | TechSenate
Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence
Celebration of Success – 20 Years of Acer Journey by Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer
Key Highlights:
1. The West Bengal education sector has procured 36,000 Acer desktops.
2. Acer products range from 1inches to 100 inches.
3. There is a robust Acer installation base in Bangladesh
4. The company claims to be the largest gaming PC producer.
5. Acer has transformed from a hardware to a solutions company
