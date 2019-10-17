Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer | TechSenate

Celebration of Success – 20 Years of Acer Journey by Sanjeev Mehtani, Country Manager Commercial Business (India & Bangladesh), Acer

Key Highlights:

1. The West Bengal education sector has procured 36,000 Acer desktops.

2. Acer products range from 1inches to 100 inches.

3. There is a robust Acer installation base in Bangladesh

4. The company claims to be the largest gaming PC producer.

5. Acer has transformed from a hardware to a solutions company

