Megha Dalela, Vice President – Products, Nucleus Software | TechSenate

Transforming Lending for Tomorrow by Megha Dalela, Vice President – Products, Nucleus Software

Key Highlights:

1. Bangladesh has outperformed several southeast Asian countries in terms of technology adoption

2. Banks in Bangladesh are gearing up for the next Digital Wave

3. Drivers of change in the industry: Customers, competition and technology

4. Finance is becoming real-time, distributed, AI insight-driven, networked and digital

5. The focus of financial institutions in Bangladesh: Expansion of reach, delinquency handling, easier loan servicing, and seamlessly composable ecosystem

