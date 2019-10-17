Sudip Mazumder, Deputy Head – Digital, Larsen & Toubro and Member of Digital Council, L&T Group | TechSenate

Express Computer
Technology Senate Bangla 2019 ~ Enabling The Indo-Bangladesh Digital Confluence

VideoTechnology SenateVideos
0 15

The transformative potential and impact of emerging technologies with practical use cases by Sudip Mazumder, Deputy Head – Digital, Larsen & Toubro and Member of Digital Council, L&T Group

Key Highlights:
1. L&T is doing gamification
2. The company has connected 12,000 machines
3. There is a lot of emphasis on the Mobility platform
4. More than 450 project sites are using digital applications
5. Implemented facial recognition on Cloud for Allahabad Kumbh Mela


