Sudip Mazumder, Deputy Head – Digital, Larsen & Toubro and Member of Digital Council, L&T Group | TechSenate

The transformative potential and impact of emerging technologies with practical use cases by Sudip Mazumder, Deputy Head – Digital, Larsen & Toubro and Member of Digital Council, L&T Group

Key Highlights:

1. L&T is doing gamification

2. The company has connected 12,000 machines

3. There is a lot of emphasis on the Mobility platform

4. More than 450 project sites are using digital applications

5. Implemented facial recognition on Cloud for Allahabad Kumbh Mela

