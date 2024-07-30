In this video:

Varun Dandona, Head-Enterprise Business, Adobe India

Topic: The AI Face Off and the Future of Customer Experience

Key Highlights:

[1] Organizations are proactively exploring GenAI due to the rise in digital self-service and the promising future of GenAI-powered chatbots. They are also addressing issues like technological silos and employee churn.

[2] The future of GenAI involves a shift from generic data models to domain-specific and industry-specific models. This transition will enable more precise and relevant applications of GenAI across various sectors.

[3] Optimization of GenAI implementation is another key focus area. Organizations are looking for ways to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of GenAI systems.

[4] There is also a trend towards using synthetic data instead of actual data to train data models. This approach can help overcome limitations associated with data availability and privacy concerns.

[5] Adobe integrates the art and science of marketing into a unified platform, offering data, content, and customer journeys to its clients. Adobe’s GenAI continues to grow and evolve in an accountable, responsible, and transparent manner.