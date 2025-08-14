In this video:

Vinod Bhat, Chief Digital Officer, TATA AutoComp Systems Ltd

Topic: Driving Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation: Lessons from the Frontlines

Key Highlights:

[1] Digital transformation is a business necessity driven by customer demands, market shifts, and regulatory pressures; it is not a technology choice and only succeeds when cross-functional teams collaborate and leaders get their hands dirty.

[2] Most transformation efforts fail due to poor alignment with business goals and low user adoption, not because of technology limitations.

[3] Enterprise initiatives must be impactful, scalable, and driven by clear value and following a model like FLOAT ensures strategic focus and adoption.

[4] Cultural change and stakeholder engagement are essential; leaders must connect with teams on the ground to build trust and influence adoption.

[5] Agility, fast feedback loops, and continuous delivery are critical to sustaining momentum and proving value throughout the transformation journey.