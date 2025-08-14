Express Computer

Balasubramanian Jayaraman, Sr. Vice President – Sales, CtrlS Data Centers

Technology Senate 2025 | Day 2 | 12th July 2025 | Jaipur

Balasubramanian Jayaraman, Sr. Vice President – Sales, CtrlS Data Centers

Topic: Reimagining Datacenters: AI at the Core of the Future

Key Highlights:
[1] What is the public cloud hiding? 43% of organizations face hidden costs with generative AI projects.

[2] 39% struggle with the complexity of integrating AI into existing systems.

[3] Direct Liquid/Water Cooling powers high-density racks for optimal performance with compliant network provisioning.

[4] CtrlS ensures 99.995% uptime and zero downtime in 14 years — redefining data center reliability.

[5] From green energy and AI-ready DCs to 200+ innovations, CtrlS leads with sustainable, scalable tech.

[6] As AI adoption accelerates, visibility, compatibility, and cost control are more critical than ever.

