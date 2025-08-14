In this video:

Rucha Nanavati, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Topic: Reimagining Mobility: Accelerating Mahindra’s Digital Drive for the Future of Automotive

Key Highlights:

[1] Mahindra is reimagining its operating model with data-driven agility, cross-functional tech, and strategic decision-making.

[2] From rugged off-road icons to bold electric vision — powered by innovation, driven by digital.

[3] Driving positive change in our communities, because only when we enable others to rise, we rise together.

[4] Digital transformation spans the full auto value chain — from R&D to service — enhancing both product and customer journeys.

[5] With AI, digital twins, and connected tech, Mahindra is unlocking seamless, end-to-end customer experiences.

[6] Shaping the future of Indian auto with hyper-personalized CX, intelligent operations, and a strong data backbone built on scalable digital platforms.