Abhishek Jain, Secretary (Public Works, Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics, Twenty Point Programme), Himachal Pradesh
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Abhishek Jain, Secretary (Public Works, Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics, Twenty Point Programme), Himachal Pradesh
Topic: Bridging Digital Divide – Inclusiveness Holds the Key for Digital Transformation
Key Highlights:
[1] Mobile literacy has brought technology access to the doorsteps of rural citizens.
[2] Digital service hubs have played a key role in providing access to e-governance services.
[3] Himachal Pradesh became the first Indian state to implement face authentication for ration distribution.
[4] Digital transformation must be inclusive; while formulating policies, we must also consider citizens who are illiterate and ensure outreach to people at the grassroots level.
[5] The Digital India Mission has become an umbrella initiative for digital transformation, with a vision to turn India into a digitally empowered society.