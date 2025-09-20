In this video:

Abhishek Jain, Secretary (Public Works, Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics, Twenty Point Programme), Himachal Pradesh

Topic: Bridging Digital Divide – Inclusiveness Holds the Key for Digital Transformation

Key Highlights:

[1] Mobile literacy has brought technology access to the doorsteps of rural citizens.

[2] Digital service hubs have played a key role in providing access to e-governance services.

[3] Himachal Pradesh became the first Indian state to implement face authentication for ration distribution.

[4] Digital transformation must be inclusive; while formulating policies, we must also consider citizens who are illiterate and ensure outreach to people at the grassroots level.

[5] The Digital India Mission has become an umbrella initiative for digital transformation, with a vision to turn India into a digitally empowered society.