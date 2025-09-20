Arpan Verma, Senior Sales Engineer APAC region, Progress Software
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Arpan Verma, Senior Sales Engineer APAC region, Progress Software
Topic: Amplify Run time Security and Compliance and with Progress Solution
Key Highlights:
[1] Progress Software’s Flowmon offers real-time network observability with behavioral analytics.
[2] Progress supports multi-vendor network environments for unified infrastructure visibility.
[3] Flowmon integrates with SIEM systems for centralized security event management.
[4] Progress’s solutions monitor bandwidth usage to optimize network resource allocation.
[5] Progress’s infrastructure management tools integrate with APIs for third-party system compatibility.
[6] Progress Flowmon enables unified, real-time network observability and security through behavioral analytics, SIEM integration, and broad compatibility across complex IT environments.