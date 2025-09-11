In this video:

Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital

Topic: Building Digital India’s backbone: From last mile to the AI core

Key Highlights:

[1] Techno Digital is addressing latency by building edge data centers beyond metro-based cloud hubs.

[2] Everyday use-cases like smart devices highlight the need for strong, local network support.

[3] AI requires local data processing; Techno Digital’s edge and hyperscale infrastructure enables faster, more efficient AI deployment.

[4] Leveraging energy-rich states, it’s creating power-efficient data centers for long-term sustainability.

[5] It is setting up 100+ interconnected edge data centers across India and hyperscale data centers in Chennai, Noida and Kolkata.

[6] Techno Digital is building the backbone of a decentralized, AI-ready, and sustainable digital India.