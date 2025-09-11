Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 1 | 1st August 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital
Topic: Building Digital India’s backbone: From last mile to the AI core
Key Highlights:
[1] Techno Digital is addressing latency by building edge data centers beyond metro-based cloud hubs.
[2] Everyday use-cases like smart devices highlight the need for strong, local network support.
[3] AI requires local data processing; Techno Digital’s edge and hyperscale infrastructure enables faster, more efficient AI deployment.
[4] Leveraging energy-rich states, it’s creating power-efficient data centers for long-term sustainability.
[5] It is setting up 100+ interconnected edge data centers across India and hyperscale data centers in Chennai, Noida and Kolkata.
[6] Techno Digital is building the backbone of a decentralized, AI-ready, and sustainable digital India.