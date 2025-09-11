In this video:

Ranjit Metrani, President, CtrlS Datacenters

Topic: Shaping India’s Digital Future

Key Highlights:

[1] CtrlS enables fast, secure AI adoption with tailored solutions starting with focused use cases and scaling industry by industry.

[2] You can achieve up to 50% cost savings, boost operational efficiency by 35%, and strengthen cybersecurity with AI-driven threat response.

[3] With presence in 9 states and expansion underway, CtrlS supports mission-critical government projects, offering MeitY-empanelled services including GCC, VPC, and public cloud.

[4] Backed by 153 MW of solar projects, CtrlS operates 15 datacenters, recycles 10B+ litres of water, and responsibly manages all e-waste, aiming for 100% renewable energy by 2030.

[5] CtrlS powers smart cities, aligns IT with business goals, and is on track to achieve Net Zero by 2040 ensuring long-term value for enterprises and government alike.