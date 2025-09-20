In this video:

Brijesh Miglani, Solutions Engineering Leader, Netskope

Topic: Securing India’s Digital Leap: A Zero Trust Approach to Government and Public Sector Transformation

Key Highlights:

[1] A Unified Data Security Platform ensures a comprehensive, efficient, and effective approach to protecting sensitive data across all environments.

[2] Data posture becomes the foundation of security understanding how, where, and why data moves is key to driving effective protection strategies.

[3] Implementing Zero Trust in complex government ecosystems involves overcoming challenges of legacy infrastructure, on-premises applications, and cloud systems that weren’t originally designed with Zero Trust in mind.

[4] A profound cultural shift is essential—transitioning from a perimeter-based security model to a “never trust, always verify” approach requires mindset change across all levels of government.

[5] Netskope is committed to advancing from a “Secure Bharat” to a “Viksit Bharat” by enabling modern, scalable, and resilient cybersecurity frameworks.