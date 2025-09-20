Panel Discussion on ‘Tech-Driven Transformation: How IT Innovation is Powering Next-Gen Governance and Strengthening Social Structures’
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur
Panellists in this video:
+ Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, Punjab
+ T. Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), Dept. of IT, Electronics & Communications, Telangana
+ Kanhuraj Bagate, Director, Information Technology, Department of IT, Maharashtra
+ Dr Binu Francis, Joint MD, Kerala Water Authority and Executive Director, Kerala Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency
+ Aashish Jain, Principal Business Manager – Customer Advisory, SAS India
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer,The Indian Express Group (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Kanhuraj Bagate, Director, Information Technology, Department of IT, Maharashtra:
+ Governments are shifting from reactive to proactive service delivery by integrating systems and accelerating access to citizen services.
[2] T. Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), Dept. of IT, Electronics & Communications, Telangana:
+ Integrating citizen services with platforms like WhatsApp enables timely, consent-based service delivery and simplifies processes like issuing certificates, with future-ready features like blockchain-enabled QR codes for easy verification.
[3] Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, Punjab:
+ Citizen-centric, contactless governance powered by simple digital tools is key to bridging the rural-urban divide and ensuring inclusive, transparent service delivery.
[4] Dr Binu Francis, Joint MD, Kerala Water Authority and Executive Director, Kerala Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency:
+ Over 80% of Kerala Water Authority’s services and payments are now online. Citizen grievances related to water quality are resolved within 7 days. The State Election Commission is also digitizing birth and death registrations at the local level. It shows how robust IT systems drive effective governance.
[5] Aashish Jain, Principal Business Manager – Customer Advisory, SAS India:
+ Technology is just a facilitator. Clear objectives are key to achieving results especially in government schemes. With the right goals, technology helps deliver desirable outcomes.