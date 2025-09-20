Panel Discussion on ‘Tech-Driven Transformation: How IT Innovation is Powering Next-Gen Governance and Strengthening Social Structures’

Panellists in this video:

+ Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, Punjab

+ T. Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), Dept. of IT, Electronics & Communications, Telangana

+ Kanhuraj Bagate, Director, Information Technology, Department of IT, Maharashtra

+ Dr Binu Francis, Joint MD, Kerala Water Authority and Executive Director, Kerala Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency

+ Aashish Jain, Principal Business Manager – Customer Advisory, SAS India

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer,The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Kanhuraj Bagate, Director, Information Technology, Department of IT, Maharashtra:

+ Governments are shifting from reactive to proactive service delivery by integrating systems and accelerating access to citizen services.

[2] T. Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), Dept. of IT, Electronics & Communications, Telangana:

+ Integrating citizen services with platforms like WhatsApp enables timely, consent-based service delivery and simplifies processes like issuing certificates, with future-ready features like blockchain-enabled QR codes for easy verification.

[3] Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, Punjab:

+ Citizen-centric, contactless governance powered by simple digital tools is key to bridging the rural-urban divide and ensuring inclusive, transparent service delivery.

[4] Dr Binu Francis, Joint MD, Kerala Water Authority and Executive Director, Kerala Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency:

+ Over 80% of Kerala Water Authority’s services and payments are now online. Citizen grievances related to water quality are resolved within 7 days. The State Election Commission is also digitizing birth and death registrations at the local level. It shows how robust IT systems drive effective governance.

[5] Aashish Jain, Principal Business Manager – Customer Advisory, SAS India:

+ Technology is just a facilitator. Clear objectives are key to achieving results especially in government schemes. With the right goals, technology helps deliver desirable outcomes.