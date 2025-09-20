Express Computer

Panel Discussion on ‘Tech-Driven Transformation: How IT Innovation is Powering Next-Gen Governance and Strengthening Social Structures’

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur

Panellists in this video:
+ Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, Punjab
+ T. Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), Dept. of IT, Electronics & Communications, Telangana
+ Kanhuraj Bagate, Director, Information Technology, Department of IT, Maharashtra
+ Dr Binu Francis, Joint MD, Kerala Water Authority and Executive Director, Kerala Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency
+ Aashish Jain, Principal Business Manager – Customer Advisory, SAS India
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer,The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Kanhuraj Bagate, Director, Information Technology, Department of IT, Maharashtra:
+ Governments are shifting from reactive to proactive service delivery by integrating systems and accelerating access to citizen services.

[2] T. Ravi Kiran, Commissioner, Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva), Dept. of IT, Electronics & Communications, Telangana:
+ Integrating citizen services with platforms like WhatsApp enables timely, consent-based service delivery and simplifies processes like issuing certificates, with future-ready features like blockchain-enabled QR codes for easy verification.

[3] Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, Punjab:
+ Citizen-centric, contactless governance powered by simple digital tools is key to bridging the rural-urban divide and ensuring inclusive, transparent service delivery.

[4] Dr Binu Francis, Joint MD, Kerala Water Authority and Executive Director, Kerala Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency:
+ Over 80% of Kerala Water Authority’s services and payments are now online. Citizen grievances related to water quality are resolved within 7 days. The State Election Commission is also digitizing birth and death registrations at the local level. It shows how robust IT systems drive effective governance.

[5] Aashish Jain, Principal Business Manager – Customer Advisory, SAS India:
+ Technology is just a facilitator. Clear objectives are key to achieving results especially in government schemes. With the right goals, technology helps deliver desirable outcomes.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

