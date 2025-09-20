In this video:

Miti Sinha, Director Government & Public Sector, Qlik

Topic: Governance in Real time- Activating Data for National Impact

Key Highlights:

[1] Qlik enables personalized, proactive citizen services through real-time data, AI-driven nudges, and predictive governance for better policy targeting and delivery.

[2] We deliver clean, unified, and high-quality data that helps identify service gaps, monitor performance, and improve decision-making.

[3] We also collaborated with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) by integrating data for better transparency, reducing manual MIS work, and mapping seller impact.

[4] Qlik helps law enforcement with real-time dashboards, predictive crime insights, and geo-analytics—leading to faster response and resource optimization.

[5] Qlik improves traffic flow and emergency response by combining data from GPS, public transport, and sensors for predictive traffic management.