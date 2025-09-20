Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Technology Sabha  »  Miti Sinha, Director Government & Public Sector, Qlik

Miti Sinha, Director Government & Public Sector, Qlik

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur

Technology SabhaVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

In this video:
Miti Sinha, Director Government & Public Sector, Qlik

Topic: Governance in Real time- Activating Data for National Impact

Key Highlights:
[1] Qlik enables personalized, proactive citizen services through real-time data, AI-driven nudges, and predictive governance for better policy targeting and delivery.

[2] We deliver clean, unified, and high-quality data that helps identify service gaps, monitor performance, and improve decision-making.

[3] We also collaborated with Government e-Marketplace (GeM) by integrating data for better transparency, reducing manual MIS work, and mapping seller impact.

[4] Qlik helps law enforcement with real-time dashboards, predictive crime insights, and geo-analytics—leading to faster response and resource optimization.

[5] Qlik improves traffic flow and emergency response by combining data from GPS, public transport, and sensors for predictive traffic management.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image