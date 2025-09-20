Ankush Sharma, Account Director Government Sales, Avaya
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Ankush Sharma, Account Director Government Sales, Avaya
Topic: Avaya Next Generation Solutions in Government Vertical
Key Highlights:
[1] Avaya offers an Interactive Voicebot designed to automate customer support calls and outbound campaigns over telephony channels.
[2] The company has developed a domain-tuned voice assistant capable of handling customer service and outbound queries in multiple Indian languages.
[3] Avaya Infinity serves as a unified platform to build seamless customer connections across channels.
[4] Avaya Desktop Services are designed to enhance the employee experience by streamlining workflows and boosting productivity at the desktop level.
[5] The system is integrated with Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Content Management Systems (CMS) to deliver a more cohesive and interactive digital education experience.