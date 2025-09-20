Ankush Sharma, Account Director Government Sales, Avaya

Express Computer

Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur

Topic: Avaya Next Generation Solutions in Government Vertical

[1] Avaya offers an Interactive Voicebot designed to automate customer support calls and outbound campaigns over telephony channels.

[2] The company has developed a domain-tuned voice assistant capable of handling customer service and outbound queries in multiple Indian languages.

[3] Avaya Infinity serves as a unified platform to build seamless customer connections across channels.

[4] Avaya Desktop Services are designed to enhance the employee experience by streamlining workflows and boosting productivity at the desktop level.

[5] The system is integrated with Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Content Management Systems (CMS) to deliver a more cohesive and interactive digital education experience.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

