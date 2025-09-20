Haresh, Regional Head – Government Affairs, Zoho
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur
In this video:
Topic: Zoho for Government- Made in India, Made for the World
Key Highlights:
[1] Zoho – Indian company, privately held and profitable since first year.
[2] All kind of business-facing and IT-facing applications to run an organisation.
[3] Full stack ownership – seamless, scalable and interoperable.
[4] Point products, domain specific solutions and custom developed solutions.
[5] Huge applicability for govt with high number of use cases.