Panel Discussion on ‘Building the Digital State: Executive Dialogue on Policy, Tech, and People’

Panellists in this video:

+ Ajay Chagti, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Chandigarh

+ Munish Chandan, Addl. Chief IT Officer and Dy. CISO, Haryana

+ Dr Abhishek Roy, CTO, Department of Personnel & Administrative, and e-Governance, West Bengal

+ Anuj Mittal, Regional Specialist Sales Leader Red Hat India & South Asia

+ Manoj Verma, Head Public Sector, India & SAARC, Fortinet

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer,The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Ajay Chagti, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Chandigarh:

+ Effective automation starts with identifying outcome-driven, interdependent processes and gradually streamlining them to enhance efficiency and policy impact.

[2] Munish Chandan, Addl. Chief IT Officer and Dy. CISO, Haryana:

+ The core goal of e-governance is to deliver services effectively through the right policies and active citizen engagement.

[3] Dr Abhishek Roy, CTO, Department of Personnel & Administrative, and e-Governance, West Bengal:

+ Sustainable digital transformation is only possible with strong process reengineering; reverting to old systems weakens automation and accountability.

[4] Anuj Mittal, Regional Specialist Sales Leader, RedHat India & South Asia:

+ Policy is a strategic framework and the heart of governance. At Red Hat, we see ourselves as a foundational layer, helping scale government initiatives with agility and open innovation.

[5] Manoj Verma, Head Public Sector, India & SAARC, Fortinet:

+ Digital governance is a key focus, with the government working to ensure last-mile connectivity. While technology is in place, policies often lack centralization and need to evolve in sync with technological progress.