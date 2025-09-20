Technology Sabha 2025 Awards Ceremony | Day 2
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 2 | 2nd August 2025 | Jaipur
Technology Sabha Excellence Awards Ceremony Winners (Day 2):
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
+ Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
+ Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA)
Award Category: Cloud
+ Government e-Marketplace
Award Category: Analytics/Big Data
+ Department of Good Governance and IT, Government of Punjab