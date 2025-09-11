In this video:

Hiral Sharma, Manager Systems Engineering, Fortinet

Topic: Fortifying Cyber Resilience

Key Highlights:

[1] India is witnessing cyber warfare alongside physical conflicts—attacks on digital infrastructure are rising sharply across critical sectors.

[2] Organizations face three critical cyber challenges: volume of attacks, complexity of systems, and compliance with evolving regulations.

[3] Cyber resilience requires convergence of technologies—network, endpoint, and cloud security must work together under unified platforms.

[4] Fortinet advocates deployment on existing infrastructure (like firewalls) with add-ons like SASE instead of fresh security projects.

[5] Human skills combined with AI tools are critical for modern security operations.

[6] To secure India’s digital revolution, public and private organizations must build cyber resilience by converging their security architecture, consolidating intelligence, and complying through AI-driven, unified platforms.