Technology Sabha Excellence Awards | Day 1
Technology Sabha 2025 | DAY 1 | 1st August 2025 | Jaipur
Technology Sabha Excellence Awards Ceremony Winners:
Award Category: Digital Transformation in Public Enterprises
+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Rajasthan
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Directorate of Agriculture, Gujarat
+ Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt. of India
+ National Informatics Centre (NIC)
+ Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Govt. of Karnataka
+ National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated
+ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
+ Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA)
Award Category: Enterprise Mobility
+ Citizen Resources Information Department, Govt. of Haryana
Award Category: Unified Communications
+ Bengaluru Smart City Limited
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
+ Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India
+ Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Govt. Of West Bengal
+ Centre for Development of Telematics
Award Category: Cloud
+ Government e-Marketplace
Award Category: Analytics
+ Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority, Dept. of Finance, Govt. of Rajasthan
+ Department of Good Governance and IT, Government of Punjab