Technology Sabha Excellence Awards | Day 1

Technology Sabha Excellence Awards Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Digital Transformation in Public Enterprises

+ Department of Information Technology & Communication, Govt. of Rajasthan

Award Category: Enterprise Applications

+ Directorate of Agriculture, Gujarat

+ Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Govt. of India

+ National Informatics Centre (NIC)

+ Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Govt. of Karnataka

+ National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated

+ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

+ Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA)

Award Category: Enterprise Mobility

+ Citizen Resources Information Department, Govt. of Haryana

Award Category: Unified Communications

+ Bengaluru Smart City Limited

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

+ Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India

+ Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Govt. Of West Bengal

+ Centre for Development of Telematics

Award Category: Cloud

+ Government e-Marketplace

Award Category: Analytics

+ Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority, Dept. of Finance, Govt. of Rajasthan

+ Department of Good Governance and IT, Government of Punjab