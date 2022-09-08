Rajendra Nimje, Director General, Centre for Good Governance, Telangana | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Rajendra Nimje, Director General, Centre for Good Governance, Telangana
Topic: Inclusion of emerging technologies in Governance
Key Highlights:
+ Today e-Governance has moved beyond mere information dissemination portals
+ We re-engineer the Government process for refinements and offer over 1500 Government services
+ Infusion of emerging technologies in every Government sector is a must to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery
+ Governments need to come up with more robust citizen-centric services to improve governance