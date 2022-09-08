Special Address by Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub, Telangana | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Special Address by Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub, Telangana

Key Highlights:

+ T-Hub is the world’s largest innovation campus. It’s a 13.1-acre facility that also has India’s largest rapid prototyping facility

+ The primary purpose of T-Hub is to work with startups, support the entrepreneurs and help them grow

+ Our endeavour is to build a bridge between the startup ecosystem and the Government ecosystem

+ We help the entrepreneurs fetch funding, drive results and collaborate for success

+ We have around 9 entities including Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) which is helping in plugging the gaps between the Government and the technology ecosystem