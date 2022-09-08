Keynote Address by Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC) | Technology Sabha 2022

In this video:

Keynote Address by Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC)

Topic: Next gen e-governance

Key Highlights:

+ Technology is a critical tool to deliver good governance

+ Most e-Governance services involve multiple departments so technologies like blockchain can pose an enabler for the Government to efficiently and effectively deliver e-Services

+ A variety of law enforcement and security tools are emerging; like cyber defence, facial recognition, and more. AI-based solutions are the driving force behind the development of such tools

+ Technologies that use predictive analysis and IoT for raising alerts beforehand, can help in monitoring and preventing damage from disasters