Keynote Address by Manoj Kumar Pattnaik, IAS, CEO, Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC) | Technology Sabha 2022
In this video:
Topic: Next gen e-governance
Key Highlights:
+ Technology is a critical tool to deliver good governance
+ Most e-Governance services involve multiple departments so technologies like blockchain can pose an enabler for the Government to efficiently and effectively deliver e-Services
+ A variety of law enforcement and security tools are emerging; like cyber defence, facial recognition, and more. AI-based solutions are the driving force behind the development of such tools
+ Technologies that use predictive analysis and IoT for raising alerts beforehand, can help in monitoring and preventing damage from disasters