TechSabha | Day 2 Full Session : Panel Discussion on Making North East Smart: Opportunities and Challenges in the Region
North East Technology Sabha | 23 - 24 November, 2018 | Guwahati, Assam
Panelists:
- Dr. Shailendra Chaudhari, Managing Director, NERCORMP, Government of India
- Timothy Dkhar, DDG, National Informatics Centre, Meghalaya
- Anurag Saxena, Director – Digital Government, SAP India
- Piyush Somani, MD & CEO, ESDS
