Accelerating Learning in Your Organization through Virtual Sessions

Date: Wednesday, 21st August 2019 | 3 pm – 4 pm IST | 60 Mins

Have you had webinar ideas to run in your organization – an HR policy or a learning course, but never knew where to begin? This session might be for you.

Webinars are one of the most widely used content dissemination channels and they’ve also been one of the effect ways to share engage with an audience spread across different locations, without having to invent the space for a physical meeting.

In this webinar, we will look at the practical tips that will help you ideate and engage with an audience.

Here’s what we will cover:

The pros and cons of webinars

How to prepare for your webinar?

How to engage with your employees

What is the role of the presenter?

Speaker: Inigo Pravin A, Business Unit Head – Communications & Collaboration, India – LogMeIn

