Artificial Intelligence, what is real and how great Cybersecurity uses it today

By Fortinet
Everyone claims to embed AI in all sorts of products: vacuum cleaners, office software, video games, you name it. Now what does AI does really for Cybersecurity today? And what’s in it for your company? Find out the areas of Cybersecurity that are truly using Artificial Intelligence and how you could use these to increase the security of your Information System.

Featured Speaker:
Alain Sanchez, EMEA CISO, Senior Evangelist

Guest Speaker:
V. Sendil Kumar, Vice President – IT, Shriram Value Services Ltd.

Moderator:
Gairika Mitra, Senior Correspondent, Express Computer


