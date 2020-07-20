Big Data & The Big Fight – Virtual Conclave 2020 | North Zone | 16th July 2020

Read Article

In this video:

> Keynote Address: Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home, Government of Rajasthan

> Special Address: Shri Ajoy Sharma, Ex-officio Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Punjab

> Session by Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd on ‘Data to Decisions: Covid-19 Response’

> Panel Discussion: The role of tech tools to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the road ahead

Moderator: Vishwas Dass, Special Correspondent, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group

Panelists:

1. Dr Suman Ratnam, MD, Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Ltd, Government of Gujarat

2. Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar, Director, Health Services and Executive Director, State Health Systems Resource Centre, Haryana, Government of Haryana

3. Shri Santulan Chaubey, Director, Delhi e-Governance Society, Department of IT, Government of NCT of Delhi

4. Radhakrishna B, Director – Fraud Management & Security Intelligence Practice, SAS Institute (India) Pvt Ltd

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]