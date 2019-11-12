Business Communication at Crossroads With New Technologies : Voice, Video and Automation Technologies

Businesses are growing wise and look to use technology to its maximum extent to propel their business goals and objectives. Communication technologies is one such area where companies want to stay ahead so as to support their expanding workforce. While the use of real-time communication tools for daily interactions is increasing, businesses want to move from plain, vanilla solutions to a much improved, technology-oriented intelligent communication platform. Their workforce wants high call quality and AI-based assistants that can automate several mundane processes.

Date: Tue, Nov 12, 2019 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM IST

Watch this Webinar to understand & learn how, especially in a country like India:

“Voice”, “Video” and “Automation” technologies are emerging as the three basic and important pillars of any communication platform.

Employees or users are becoming the center of focus, around whom all communication solutions are knitted.

The advancement of technologies is also being supported by growing communication infrastructure and changing work-style.

Speaker: Inigo Pravin A, Business Unit Head – Communications & Collaboration, India – LogMeIn

