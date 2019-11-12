Use digital to your advantage to be super responsive to the customer: Prashanthi Reddy, President & Head of Digital Strategy – Digital Transformation, Future Digital and Business Services, Yes Bank

CXO Bytes: Where IT decision-makers give quick advice, tips, and tricks to their peers

Companies usually treat digitisation to be synonymous with just automating certain processes. It’s more about reducing the distance between the business and the customer

