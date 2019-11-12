Express Computer
Home  »  Videos  »  CXO Bytes  »  Use digital to your advantage to be super responsive to the customer: Prashanthi Reddy, President & Head of Digital Strategy – Digital Transformation, Future Digital and Business Services, Yes Bank

Use digital to your advantage to be super responsive to the customer: Prashanthi Reddy, President & Head of Digital Strategy – Digital Transformation, Future Digital and Business Services, Yes Bank

VideoCXO BytesVideos
By Express Computer
0 2

CXO Bytes: Where IT decision-makers give quick advice, tips, and tricks to their peers

Companies usually treat digitisation to be synonymous with just automating certain processes. It’s more about reducing the distance between the business and the customer


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.