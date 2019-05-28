How to ensure application agility, access and security for government applications

Topic: How to ensure application agility, access and security for government applications

Date: Tue, May 28, 2019 | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM IST | 60 Mins

Speaker: Vikram Khanna, Lead Systems Engineer, Citrix

ADCs have gained traction within the last decade, largely due to increased demand for legacy load balancing appliances to handle more advanced application delivery requirements and improve application performance.

This webinar explains how Government Applications can scale by providing better

* Performance : Citrix Solution helps you Accelerate Applications up to 5x

* Security: Built-in solutions for DDoS Solution and a Full function Web Application Firewall.

* Manage: Software-based Management Console with Fully Automated via APIs

* Scalability : “Grow capacity up to 10x, No New Hardware” ; “115:1 footprint reduction, No Compromises.” “Megabits to Terabits, Zero Downtime.”

