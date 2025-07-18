Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Infoblox | Unlock the Power of DNS in Cybersecurity | Day 1 | 8th July 2025

Infoblox | Unlock the Power of DNS in Cybersecurity | Day 1 | 8th July 2025

Webinar | 8th July 2025 | 45 mins

WebinarsVideos
By Infoblox
0 7

In this video:
Watch Jiten Pareek, Senior Solutions Architect, SAARC, Infoblox, share his insightful views on the topic – ‘Enhancing Cyber Resiliency’, in a webinar on ‘Unlock the Power of DNS in Cybersecurity’

Discover how DNS is becoming the foundation of enterprise cybersecurity. Watch our 3-part webinar series to learn about cyber resiliency, defense-in-depth, and Zero Trust strategies.

Key Takeaways:
1. Gain a clear understanding of the evolving role of DNS within modern cybersecurity frameworks.
2. Discover how DNS can function as a proactive security layer, beyond its traditional role as a networking utility.
3. Explore real-world examples of DNS-based attacks and effective strategies for mitigating them.
4. Learn how to harness DNS data for enhanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response.

Register now for an in-depth Security workshop with Infoblox experts.

Also watch: DAY 2 | DAY 3

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Infoblox
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image