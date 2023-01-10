Express Computer

Leveraging Technology to Fuel Productivity | Ample Technologies

9th December 2022 | Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences

In this video:
Express Computer along with Apple India and Ample Technologies, hosted an exclusive session on ‘Leveraging Technology to Fuel Productivity’ in Pune on 9th December 2022. The following esteemed speakers participated in the panel discussion and shared their views and perspectives on how organizations can elevate employee experiences.

+ Hasit Trivedi, CTO – Digital Technologies and Global Head – AI, Tech Mahindra
+ Suswar Ganu, Head of Asset & Wealth Management Technology, India & Global Co-head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution Technology, Investment Management, BNY Mellon
+ Nilesh Hejib, Sr. Director, IT, BMC Software
+ Prashant Atgur, Head HR Digital, and Technology, Persistent Systems
+ Gurbans Chatwal, VP of Technology, Fiserv

Do listen to the conversation to get more insights into the subject.

Moderator:
+ Harshal Desai, Special Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN, The Indian Express Group

