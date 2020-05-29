Read Article

In today’s world, Connectivity plays a critical role, especially in these challenging times. The Lifestyle whether it is in the office or personal environment has changed to Digital. Everyone wants to be connected through their apps, social media and as well through the enterprise applications. It is the network which provides and supports all these and keeps them connected in a productive way. Networks also gone through various changes to meet these challenges.

The Digital Revolution ultimately relies upon the network to provide the ultimate experience. The Network both wired and wireless has accepted this challenge and you can observe the way the applications are supported today.

This webinar would cover some of these challenges and opportunities and how the Networks have transformed to be agile.

Express Computer, in association with CommScope, is delighted to invite you to a webinar/virtual conference on ‘ Transforming enterprise networks to support a connected lifestyle’.

Panel Discussion on: “Managing disruptive technologies and transforming ICT networks that are built for tomorrow’s demands”

Panelists:

> Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan

> Gopi Thangavel, Vice President – IT & Head – Infrastructure, Reliance Industries

> Ashok Srinivasan. Technical Director, CommScope India

