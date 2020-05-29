Hybrid Cloud Digital RoundTable

Read Article

The world has been forced to operate one of the biggest work from home experiments, and the cloud has truly risen to its claim of being scalable and resilient. The sudden shift of millions of people to a remote work infrastructure has been made possible only due to the cloud.

But, every cloud is not the same, and the current business environment reflects a world where organisations need to quickly determine the right type of cloud for their different workloads, so that they can focus on innovating and delivering critical services, rather than administrating and monitoring.

However, this is easier said than done. How do you know what’s the best cloud for the specific workload? How do you decide which application is a fit for a public cloud environment? How do you plan for a specific cloud (hybrid, private or public) in times of unpredictable load? How do you plan for maximizing utilization? Many organizations find identifying their right mix to be a significant challenge, due to the complexity of their environment and the rate of change in technology and business.

To find answers to these compelling questions, watch the virtual “Cloud Roundtable” , jointly hosted by the Indian Express Group and HPE. This is an interactive digital roundtable of select CIOs and CTOs from the BFSI sector.

You are cordially invited to share your views and perspectives on best practices to choose the right cloud platform according to the workload. We will also have thought leaders and experts from HPE present their perspective and explain how HPE Right Mix Advisor (an industry-first offering that helps businesses develop their hybrid cloud strategies with confidence), can help enterprises choose the ‘right’ cloud according to their workload.

As a noted thought leader, we request your valuable presence virtually. We will also do a detailed report in Express Computer, on the key insights shared in this roundtable.

Roundtable Speakers: Jitesh Nair, Country Lead – Hybrid IT Services, HPE

Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, Indian Express Group

