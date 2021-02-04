Express Computer


Home  »  Cloud  »  Apple iCloud services suffer partial outage, up now

Apple iCloud services suffer partial outage, up now

CloudNews
By IANS
0 6
Read Article

Some of Apples Cloud services like iCloud Drive and Mail suffered a partial outage, with a message acknowledging that “users may be unable to use this service.”

According to Apple’s system dashboard, iCloud Photos, Drive, Mail, Notes, Contacts, Find My, and Backups were few of the services that suffered issues late on Wednesday.

In an updated dashboard on Thursday, the company showed that it has resolved issues with Apple Music, Drive, Backup, Mail, Notes, iMessage, iTunes Store, Photos, Calendar etc.

The issues with the Cloud services were not reported at a global scale but were found in some parts of the world.

“If you are experiencing an issue not listed here, contact support,” Apple said.

The tech giant gives 5GB of free iCloud storage for photos, videos, files, and more.

If you need more iCloud storage, you can upgrade from any of your devices.

With Apple One, you can choose a subscription plan that includes 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB of iCloud storage. If you need more iCloud storage, you can buy more for a total of up to 4TB.

-IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image