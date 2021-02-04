UiPath appoints Anil Bhasin as new India head

Read Article

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm UiPath on Wednesday announced to appoint Anil Bhasin as Managing Director and Vice-President, India, and South Asia.

Formerly the Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at cyber security firm Palo Alto Networks, Bhasin will replace Manish Bharti who will take on a new strategic role within UiPath, details of which will be available in near future, the company said in a statement.

“Bhasin will be responsible for scaling the business and technology units within the company’s India and South Asia operations”, the company said.

He will work closely with Rick Harshman – Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan.

Bhasin will help accelerate adoption of automation as the preferred platform for catalyzing digital transformation across various industry verticals and sectors.

The India appointment came as UiPath closed a $750 million Series F funding on Monday, that puts the company at $35 billion post-money valuation.

The funding round was co-led by existing investors Alkeon Capital and Coatue.

Other investors include Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global, and funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

UiPath’s Automation Platform is designed to transform the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organisation.

-IANS

