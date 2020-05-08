Samsung India partners Benow to let customers buy smartphones from home

Read Article

Strengthening its online-to-offline strategy, Samsung India on Thursday partnered digital payments platform Benow to enable consumers buy Galaxy smartphones from their neighbourhood stores online.

The new digital platform will also help thousands of offline retailers as more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform, the company said in a statement.

“With this new platform, our consumers will be able to browse, select, order, pay and receive their Galaxy smartphone from the comfort of their homes,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

This is how the new digital platform works.

To enable a dealer to become part of the new digital platform, Samsung shares the details of the dealer with Benow.

Following this, the dealer gets a link on his/her mobile number. The dealer then registers for the platform and downloads the Benow App.

“Our online-to-offline initiative in partnership with Samsung ensures that a large number of their mobile dealers can now have an online presence and extend an Omni-channel experience to their customers,” said Soorraj VS, Co-founder, Benow.

On the Benow app, the dealer can make an online catalogue of best-selling Galaxy smartphones. This catalogue can be edited to add newer models.

Once the catalogue is ready, the dealer shares the link with customers via email, SMS and WhatsApp.

The dealer can also share the link on his/her social media channels.

On the other hand, the consumer can browse the entire catalogue of Galaxy smartphones through the link shared by a particular dealer.

“To order a new phone, all the consumer needs to do is place a request via the online link. The moment a customer places an order, the dealer gets a notification,” informed the company.

The customer has the option to select various payment methods (cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, easy EMI, etc.) to make the payment.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]