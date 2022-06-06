Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance appoints Kayzad Hiramanek as Chief Operating Officer

Emphasizing its commitment to build a consumer and tech driven business, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance announced an addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Kayzad Hiramanek as the Chief Operating Officer.

Kayzad is a seasoned professional who brings 2.5 decades of experience in managing operations, technology, and customer experience strategy for businesses across sectors. At Edelweiss Tokio Life, he will lead and execute the company’s Operations, Technology and Business Excellence efforts to elevate scalability, agility, and cost efficiencies within the business. Under his functional stewardship, the company aspires to build operational resilience and sustainability to weather through business cycles and any unprecedented events.

Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “We want to foster an adaptive organization which can deliver value to our stakeholders. We believe operations and technology offers a strategic value at this time to bring efficiencies across processes and enable ease of business for our partners as well customers. We are confident that Kayzad’s leadership will infuse a renewed zeal to our efforts in building a technology-enabled and customer-focused business.”

With a view to bolster its tech capabilities, the life insurer is also looking at adding talent with a keen understanding of new technologies and how those can fulfil customers’ evolving expectations.

Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief Operating Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, “This is an exciting new inning for me at Edelweiss Tokio Life. The company is on an interesting journey to build a future-ready organization that can deliver a superior experience to customers and distributors. I am thrilled to be a part of this team that can help improve top and bottom-line metrics, and mentor high-performing professionals who can deliver effective decision-making across hierarchies.”

In his previous experience, Kayzad has played an instrumental role in defining the Operations and Customer Experience strategy for organizations like Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Avantha Ergo Life Insurance. He has also been associated with Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Taj Hotels and more in the past.