Web Werks announces expansion plans at the Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh

Web Werks announced key investment plans at the Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh. Participating in the 3rd ground breaking ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Web Werks, along with its joint venture partner Iron Mountain Data Centers, announced plans to invest Rs.197 crores in a new hyper-scale data center in Noida. Web Werks will be part of the approved data center parks approved by the government with additional investments to launch edge facilities in key cities in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of the new Noida data center will begin in 2022 with 20 MVA gross power capacity and will be live for its customers by 2023. Subsequent to the existing plot of land to build this facility, Web Werks has gone ahead and acquired an additional land for expansion.

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to invest around ₹20,000 crore in the data centre industry in the next five years. The government aims to make Uttar Pradesh the biggest centre of data storage among northern states with the Yogi Adityanath government recently approving three data centre parks. It will also ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of power, the lifeline of data centres,

through the ‘Open Access Scheme’. Web Werks has announced plans to set up edge data center facilities in all key cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Web Werks said, “The locational advantage of Uttar Pradesh has made the state attractive for investments in the IT and Electronic industry from many leading players; both Indian and global. The expanse of the state also makes it viable for Web Werks to scale up its investments and launch Edge facilities in key cities furthering its presence in the region. Multiple e-governance services and online service delivery platforms will turn the state into a major cloud storage consumer for these data centers. Our customers will benefit from the locational advantage and the strong IT ecosystem and availability of quality talent.”

In 2021, Web Werks has also signed MoUs with the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu government to set up data centers in Bangalore and Chennai. This development was in line with the announcement of the PAN India expansion plans of Web Werks and its Joint Venture partner Iron Mountain Data Centers, a global operator. Recently the company announced its acquisition of industrial buildings in Bangalore and Hyderabad which will be converted in to data centers. Expansion in existing markets of Mumbai, Pune and NCR is already in progress.

The consumption of data and increase in data traffic is leading to a demand for data storage in India. Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers’ objective to expand across India is to eradicate the supply-demand gap of high-quality and scalable data centers in this digital era. Both the companies are committed to building the connected future, delivering ICT solutions across hosted infrastructure for colocation and cloud, network, security and managed services.